Egyptian authorities intervene in prisoner’s hunger strike, family says

SHARM EL-SHEIKH - The family of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said on Thursday they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health, four days after he escalated his protest.

Mr Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April 2, had said he would stop drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks that Egypt is hosting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Mr Khaled Ali, a lawyer for Mr Abd el-Fattah, went to the prison northwest of Cairo where the activist has been held after receiving a rare authorisation to visit from the public prosecutor, but said he was denied access on the grounds that the permit carried Wednesday’s date.

“Permits are normally valid for a week,” said Ms Sanaa Seif, one of Abd el-Fattah’s sisters. “They’re just throwing us in bureaucratic loopholes.”

Mr Abd el-Fattah’s hunger strike has loomed over the UN talks, with Ms Seif flying in to campaign for his release, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raising the issue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Mr Abd el-Fattah’s mother has been making daily visits to the prison this week. She has received no news from her son, but said prison officials spoke to her outside the gates on Thursday.

“They said medical procedures were implemented to maintain his health and that legal entities have been informed,” said Ms Laila Soueif by phone. “Nobody has officially notified us with any action that has been taken.”

Without water, Mr Abd el-Fattah’s health could rapidly deteriorate and the UN’s rights agency has expressed concern for his life.

Egyptian officials have not responded to requests for comment. Late on Thursday, Egypt’s public prosecution issued a statement saying a medical report had shown Mr Abd el-Fattah to be in “good health” and said this indicated his hunger strike was “questionable”.

Mr Abd el-Fattah’s family said in social media posts that the statement was packed with inaccuracies.