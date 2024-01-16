Israel continues to pound southern Gaza as fears grow of widening war

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Israel pummelled southern Gaza on Jan 16, killing dozens, even as authorities announced the winding down of the intense phase of the war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under mounting international pressure to end its offensive in Gaza launched in response to Hamas’s unprecedented Oct 7 attacks.

But fears are mounting the war could be widening, with Iran and its proxies stepping up attacks across the region in solidarity with Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Palestinian territory.

Overnight, a wave of Israeli strikes killed at least 78 people in the Gaza Strip, Hamas’s press office said. An AFP correspondent said the southern city of Khan Yunis was hit hard.

On Jan 16 morning, a barrage of 50 rockets was fired at southern Israel, near Netivot, without causing any casualties, the Israeli army said.

Fighting has ravaged Gaza since Oct 7, when Hamas militants carried out an unparalleled attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages and dragged them back to Gaza, 132 of whom Israel says are still in the coastal territory, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

More than 24,000 Palestinians, around 70 per cent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in Gaza in Israeli bombardments and ground operations since Oct 7, according to the Hamas government’s health ministry.

AFPTV live footage showed trails of smoke and explosions ring out as Israel’s air defences intercepted rockets near the Gaza border.

Khan Yunis has been the focus of Israeli military operations since the army said on Jan 6 that it had dismantled Hamas’s military structures in the north and was shifting its focus to the south.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had told a news conference on Jan 15 that intense operations would soon be winding down in south Gaza.

“In southern Gaza we will reach this achievement and it will end soon, and in both places, the moment will come when we will move to the next phase,” he said, without specifying a time frame.

The health ministry said on Jan 16 that the war had claimed the lives of at least 24,285 people in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army also announced early Jan 16 the death of one more soldier in Gaza, bringing the total number killed since its ground invasion began to 189.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Jan 15 reiterated calls for a stop to the fighting.