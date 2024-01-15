Israel pounds targets across Gaza, awaits word from Hamas on three hostages

GAZA - Israeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Jan 15 ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend.
Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks.
The Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza.
In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived.
“This whole neighbourhood is destroyed. Not a single house has been spared,” she said, standing before mounds of rubble.
“They killed all our dreams here. The house where I grew up and spent all my childhood,” Ms Baz said, her voice trembling.
Communications across the narrow coastal enclave remained severed for a fourth consecutive day, residents said.
In a statement, the Israeli military said it killed two Palestinian fighters in an air strike on their vehicle which was transporting weapons in southern Khan Younis, and also raided a Hamas command centre in the city and attacked two arms caches.
The three hostages are among some 240 people Hamas took hostage on Oct 7. That same day, gunmen attacked southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people.
That assault prompted a fierce offensive on Gaza by Israeli forces, which has killed at least 24,000 people in the enclave.
Health officials said 132 people were killed in the past 24 hours, suggesting to Palestinians that there has been little let-up in the intensity of Israel’s offensive despite its announcement of a shift to a new, more targeted phase.
Israel’s military has said it will devote months of more targeted operations against the leaders and positions of Hamas in the south after an initial all-out offensive centred on clearing the heavily built-up northern end of the Strip.
Still, almost two million displaced people are sheltering in tents and other temporary accommodation amid fighting in the south.
The tiny territory is also menaced by starvation and disease due to chronic shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
Hostages
On Jan 14, Hamas aired a video showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza. It urged the Israeli government to stop the offensive against the Palestinian group and bring about the release of the hostages.
The undated 37-second video of Ms Noa Argamani, 26, Mr Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Mr Itai Svirsky, 38, ended with the caption: “Tomorrow (Jan 15) we will inform you of their fate.”
Around half of the hostages that Hamas took in October were released in a November truce.
Speaking in Egypt at the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for the prompt resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks involving “the formulation of a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the ‘two-state solution’”.
However, there have been no peace talks since the last round collapsed in 2014 amid mutually irreconcilable demands, with the Palestinian Authority that had negotiated with Israel deeply unpopular among Palestinians and its rival Hamas – which has ruled Gaza since 2007 – sworn to Israel’s destruction.
A hundred days have passed since the Oct 7 attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed off calls for a ceasefire.
He said Israel will keep going until it achieves complete victory over Hamas and recovers the remaining hostages.
Mr Wang, currently travelling through Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and the Ivory Coast, said last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping had “in-depth communication” with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
China’s top diplomat has also held talks with the Secretary-General of the Arab League and has expressed concerns over the Red Sea, Xinhua reported.
Houthis
There had been fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. And on Jan 14, the United States military said its fighter aircraft shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired from Houthi militant areas of Yemen towards a US destroyer operating in the southern Red Sea.
The midair interception was the latest incident in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have been engaged in an operation to disrupt maritime activity.
The group said it is targeting Israeli ships or those going to Israel as long as the offensive in Gaza continues. The Houthis said their action is a campaign to support Palestinians under siege from Israeli forces.
On Jan 12, air strikes launched by the US and Britain targeted Houthi positions in Yemen in response to the group’s actions in the Red Sea. The Houthis have promised a “strong” response.
Asked on Jan 15 whether Britain would take part in more air strikes against the Houthis, British defence minister Grant Shapps said “let’s wait and see what happens... freedom of navigation is an international right that must be protected”. REUTERS