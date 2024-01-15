Israel pounds targets across Gaza, awaits word from Hamas on three hostages

GAZA - Israeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Jan 15 ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend.

Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks.

The Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza.

In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived.

“This whole neighbourhood is destroyed. Not a single house has been spared,” she said, standing before mounds of rubble.

“They killed all our dreams here. The house where I grew up and spent all my childhood,” Ms Baz said, her voice trembling.

Communications across the narrow coastal enclave remained severed for a fourth consecutive day, residents said.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it killed two Palestinian fighters in an air strike on their vehicle which was transporting weapons in southern Khan Younis, and also raided a Hamas command centre in the city and attacked two arms caches.

The three hostages are among some 240 people Hamas took hostage on Oct 7. That same day, gunmen attacked southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people.

That assault prompted a fierce offensive on Gaza by Israeli forces, which has killed at least 24,000 people in the enclave.