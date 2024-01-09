What will happen to Gaza’s people?

Conventional wisdom has generally held that Israel’s government lacks a strategy for the Gaza Strip beyond toppling Hamas.

“Israel has no plan for Gaza after war ends, experts warn,” the BBC reported in October. In November, The Washington Post observed that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under criticism for not offering a clear plan for what happens in Gaza if Israel succeeds in its goal of deposing Hamas.” A headline in Foreign Affairs magazine in December lamented “Israel’s Muddled Strategy in Gaza.”