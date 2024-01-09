What will happen to Gaza’s people?

Officials are increasingly suggesting that Palestinians should leave the region, but Israel’s government denies that is its policy.

Peter Beinart

The calls for population transfers started long before Gaza was reduced to the ruins that it is today. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
41 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Conventional wisdom has generally held that Israel’s government lacks a strategy for the Gaza Strip beyond toppling Hamas.

“Israel has no plan for Gaza after war ends, experts warn,” the BBC reported in October. In November, The Washington Post observed that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under criticism for not offering a clear plan for what happens in Gaza if Israel succeeds in its goal of deposing Hamas.” A headline in Foreign Affairs magazine in December lamented “Israel’s Muddled Strategy in Gaza.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top