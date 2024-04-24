Israel army denies burying bodies in Gaza hospital in hostage search

JERUSALEM - Israel’s army rejected as “baseless” claims that its troops had buried hundreds of Palestinian bodies at a Gaza hospital, saying corpses had been examined in a search for hostages.

Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said on April 23 that health workers had uncovered nearly 340 bodies, updating an earlier figure, of Palestinians allegedly killed and buried by Israeli forces at Nasser Medical Complex in the southern city of Khan Younis.

“The claim that the IDF (army) buried Palestinian bodies is baseless and unfounded,” the military said, without directly addressing allegations from the Hamas-run authorities that the Israeli troops were behind the killings.

It acknowledged that troops had examined corpses buried at the facility.

“During the IDF’s operation in the area of Nasser Hospital, in accordance to the effort to locate hostages and missing persons, corpses buried by Palestinians in the area of Nasser Hospital were examined,” the statement said.

“The examination was conducted in a careful manner and exclusively in places where intelligence indicated the possible presence of hostages.

“Bodies examined, which did not belong to Israeli hostages, were returned to their place,” the statement said, without giving further details.

Mr Ismail al-Thawabta, head of the Hamas government media office in the Palestinian territory, accused Israeli troops of digging mass graves at the hospital.

“We discovered mass graves inside Nasser Medical Complex” of people killed by “the occupation (Israeli) army”, Mr Thawabta told AFP on April 22.

The military did not offer any additional clarification in response to repeated AFP queries regarding allegations of troops digging “mass graves” at the hospital as alleged by Mr Thawabta.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addressed the reports at a briefing on April 23.

“Obviously, scenes of mass graves in general are deeply concerning, but I don’t have anything that can confirm the veracity of those,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

“We’ll certainly talk to our Israeli counterparts... see what they know.”