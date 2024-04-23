UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by reports of mass graves at Gaza hospitals

GENEVA – United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said on April 23 he was “horrified” by the destruction of the Nasser and Al-Shifa medical facilities in Gaza and reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies there.

Palestinian authorities reported finding bodies in mass graves at a hospital in Khan Younis this week after it was abandoned by Israeli troops. Bodies were also reported at the Al-Shifa site following an Israeli special forces operation.

“We feel the need to raise the alarm because clearly, there have been multiple bodies discovered,” said Ms Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations.”

She added that the UN human rights office was working on corroborating Palestinian officials’ reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser and 30 at Al-Shifa.

According to those reports, the bodies were buried beneath piles of waste, and included women and older people.

Mr Turk, addressing a UN briefing via Ms Shamdasani, also decried Israeli strikes on Gaza in recent days that he said killed mostly women and children.

He also repeated a warning against a full-scale incursion on Rafah, saying this could lead to “further atrocity crimes”. REUTERS