Israel vows to increase ‘military pressure’ on Hamas in ‘coming days’

Israeli soldiers carrying out maintenance on tanks near the border with the Palestinian territories on April 16. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 11:44 PM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 11:40 PM

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 21 said Israel would increase “military pressure” on the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

“In the coming days, we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, threatening to “deliver additional and painful blows” without specifying.

Despite an international outcry, Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly said the army will launch a ground assault on Rafah, a southern Gaza city so far spared an Israeli invasion where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge. AFP

