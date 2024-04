Baby in Gaza saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike

RAFAH/CAIRO - A baby girl was delivered from the womb of a Palestinian woman killed along with her husband and daughter by an Israeli attack in the Gaza city of Rafah, where 19 people died overnight in intensified strikes, Palestinian health officials said.

The deceased included 13 children from one family, after strikes on two houses, said the officials.

The baby, weighing 1.4kg and delivered in an emergency ceasarean section, is stable and improving gradually, said Dr Mohammed Salama, who caring for her.

Her mother, Sabreen Al-Sakani, had been 30 weeks pregnant.

The baby was placed in an incubator in a Rafah hospital alongside another infant, with the words "The baby of the martyr Sabreen Al-Sakani" written on tape across her chest.

Sakani's young daughter Malak, who was killed in the strike, had wanted to name her new sister Rouh, meaning spirit in Arabic, said her uncle Rami Al-Sheikh. "Malak was happy that her sister was coming to the world," he said.

The baby will stay in hospital for three to four weeks, said Dr Salama.

"After that we will see about her leaving, and where this child will go, to the family; to the aunt or uncle or grandparents. Here is the biggest tragedy. Even if this child survives, she was born an orphan," he said.

The 13 children were killed in a strike on the second home, belonging to the Abdel Aal family, according to Palestinian health officials. Two women were also killed in that strike.

Asked about the casualties in Rafah, an Israeli military spokesperson said various militant targets were struck in Gaza including military compounds, launch posts and armed people.

"Did you see one man in all of those killed?" said Mr Saqr Abdel Aal, a Palestinian man whose family were among the dead, grieving over the body of a child in a white shroud.

"All are women and children," he said. "My entire identity has been wiped out, with my wife, children and everyone."

Mr Mohammad al-Behairi said his daughter and grandchild were still under the rubble. "It's a feeling of sadness, depression, we have nothing left in this life to cry for, what feeling shall we have? When you lose your children, when you lose the closest of your loved ones, how will your feeling be?" he said.

Over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have crowded into Rafah, seeking shelter from the Israeli offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip over the last six months.

Israel is threatening a ground offensive into the area, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said fighters from the militant group Hamas must be eliminated to ensure Israel's victory in the war.