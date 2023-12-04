Indonesia coal-fired power plant to be retired early under pilot ADB scheme

DUBAI – A large coal-fired power plant in Indonesia is set to be retired seven years early, after a provisional agreement between the Indonesian government, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the plant’s owners.

Early closure of the plant in Java could prevent about 15 million tonnes of greenhouse pollution from being emitted, said Mr David Elzinga, ADB’s senior climate change energy specialist.

The agreement is the first of its kind under ADB’s Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), which aims to help developing nations speed up the move away from coal and channel more investments into renewable energy.

The pilot deal was announced on Dec 3 on the sidelines of the United Nations COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Under the non-binding agreement, the 660-megawatt Cirebon-1 power plant – a key supplier to the capital Jakarta – would be shuttered by 2035 instead of 2042.

Achieving this involves refinancing the project at a lower overall cost of capital totalling between US$250 million (S$333.5 million) and US$300 million, Mr Elzinga said.

He likened it to lowering the cost of finance for a mortgage, allowing owners to pay off the house faster. The deal also provides a provision for loss of revenue due to early closure.

ADB and its partners in the ETM would lower the cost of capital using market-based and concessional funds, he said.

The deal was signed by the bank, independent power producer PT Cirebon Electric Power, Indonesian state-owned power utility PT PLN, and the Indonesia Investment Authority.

The power plant, which started operating in 2012, has a 30-year power-purchase agreement that will now end in 2035.

Mr Elzinga said the deal was subject to completion of environmental, social and financial due diligence and the transaction is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2024.

One of the key conditions is that the owner, PT Cirebon Electric Power, does not use the money from the refinancing to invest in new coal projects.

In addition, the Cirebon 1 plant must either be decommissioned or repurposed. If repurposed for power generation, it can generate only renewable energy or low-carbon power such as green ammonia, Mr Elzinga said.

Governments and financial institutions in Asia and elsewhere are increasingly focused on ways to finance the early closure of coal power plants because burning coal is the single-largest source of carbon emissions heating up the planet. Smoke from coal plants is also a major cause of deadly air pollution.