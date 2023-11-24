A coal-powered industrial boom is testing Indonesia’s green ambitions

JAKARTA – In a heavily forested district in Indonesia’s portion of the island of Borneo, excavators and an army of surveyors are clearing the way for a US$2.6 billion (S$3.5 billion) hydroelectric plant, purpose-built to power a vast industrial park – a project lauded by its backers and Jakarta’s government as evidence that economic growth can come with limited carbon cost.

But the reality to support that low-emission ambition lies years in the future.

As dark seams emerge from beneath the surface, the machines churning the rainforest and red Kalimantan soil lay bare the near-term alternative. For much of this decade, Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia – like well over 100 other large, energy-hungry industrial estates across the country – will in fact run on coal.

Parks like this one are the backbone of President Joko Widodo’s development policy, an effort that seeks to spread economic growth across the archipelago and to leverage Indonesia’s mineral wealth to move up the value chain, into metal processing and electric vehicles. Kipi, as the US$132 billion site is known, is promoted as a transformative project and one of the country’s greenest – eventually. Today, it’s a potent reminder of the difficult choices confronting emerging economies, facing a climate emergency but also an economic one.

Phasing out fossil fuels is once again likely to be a target for negotiators at a United Nations climate summit that begins next week. But while coal-exporting nations like Indonesia and South Africa can in theory agree with the rich world on the need to eventually move away from from the black stuff, practice is harder when it comes to the most energy-hungry corners of the economy. Heavy industry still leans overwhelmingly on coal, as high battery storage costs, policy hurdles and the need for speed leave clean options lagging – especially in the eyes of investors targeting primarily the Chinese and domestic market.

At Kipi, a 1.06 gigawatt coal-fired plant will power the US$2 billion Adaro Minerals Indonesia aluminium smelter due to begin operating in 2025, years before hydropower – itself not without environmental and social costs – and solar energy are able to take on the burden, sometime in the next decade. There is little economic incentive not to pick the fastest option. Even a decree passed last year to promote renewable energy and stop new coal power makes an exception for off-grid plants at “national strategic” projects, allowing them to operate until mid-century.

Indonesia’s hefty bet on metal processing has brought billions of investment dollars and tangible growth in export value. Nickel in particular has surged as Chinese firms pile in, seeing opportunity in ore-processing. But this all requires affordable, accessible, round-the-clock power. In the absence of adequate power grids, cost-effective renewable energy and battery storage – never mind a green premium for clean metals – that’s led to a boom in so-called captive coal, or off-grid coal power for industrial use.

It’s now an intractable problem at the heart of the green transition.

Indonesia today has eight times more operating captive coal capacity than it did roughly a decade ago, about the time when Mr Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, came to power. These off-grid plants account for a fifth of the country’s coal capacity, according to a recent report published by the University of Maryland’s Centre for Global Sustainability – and over half of proposed additions.

That includes Kipi.

“The challenges we are facing are representative of those faced by other countries,” said Mr Dharma Djojonegoro, chief executive of Adaro Power, whose parent company, coal giant Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, is among the companies in the Kipi consortium. The Adaro group, through affiliates, also has a 50 per cent stake in the company developing the hydropower plant.

“We want to industrialise, but we also want to go renewable. The trouble is that right now, the technology and competitiveness is not there for renewables, except for hydropower.”

Jakarta is not blind to the trouble with fossil fuels, or to the opportunities that come with transition. Mr Jokowi and US President Joe Biden agreed last year to a US$20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership deal to help wean South-east Asia’s largest economy off coal, aiming for peak power sector emissions in 2030, net-zero emissions for the sector by mid-century and renewable energy at 44 per cent of total generation by the start of the next decade.

Those are stretch targets. Even including hydropower and geothermal energy, renewable energy accounts for barely a fifth of the total today. The bigger problem is that the targets do not account for the reality of Indonesia’s fast-expanding, dispersed, power-hungry and not always transparent metals processing industry.

In an attempt to keep the overall deal in existence while grappling with questions over data analysis and modelling, captive coal power was left entirely out of the latest iteration of the JETP investment plan, published earlier this month. The targets instead reflect on-grid power alone. Without tackling captive coal, the plan lays out, “exceptionally high solar and wind capacity buildouts” plus power transmission development would be required over the next six years, making some of the goals “exceedingly difficult”.