ADB, Indonesia launch first coal plant retirement deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Indonesian government and a power plant company said on Monday they were working on a deal for the early retirement of a polluting coal power plant.

ADB hopes this is the first of many such deals that will dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions in Asean countries.

The deal is the first in Indonesia for the ADB’s Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) that aims to finance the early retirement of coal power plants in the region, speed up the switch to green energy and meet climate targets.

The final details are still being worked out. But under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders’ summit, the 660-megawatt Cirebon 1 power plant in West Java would be refinanced in a US$250 million to US$300 million (S$343 million to S$411 million) deal that would pay for the plant’s retirement 10 to 15 years before the end of its useful life.

Coal plants typically have a 40- to 50-year operational life. The Cirebon plant, owned by Cirebon Electric Power, is contracted to deliver electricity until 2042, by which time the plant will be 30 years old.

Retiring it 15 years early could cut up to 30 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking 800,000 cars off the road, the ADB estimated.

Attending the MOU signing were representatives of the ADB, Cirebon Electric Power, Indonesian state power utility PLN and the Indonesian Investment Authority.

The transaction structure is not yet finalised, and a number of financial entities and philanthropies have expressed interest in participating in the transaction, the ADB said.

The ETM combines private investment funds, public finance and philanthropic donations to buy up or refinance coal power plants in South-east Asia.

Burning coal is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution globally, particularly in South-east Asia, where coal is a key source of energy.

Indonesia, the world’s top thermal coal exporter, is heavily dependent on coal for power generation and in recent years has dramatically expanded its fleet of coal power plants at an environmental and health cost.

About 60 per cent of the nation’s electricity is generated from coal, and the government has said it needs external financing to cut coal use and boost green energy investments.

ADB regional vice-president Ahmed Saeed said the ETM, which was launched a year ago, was still evolving.

In an interview at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, he said the initial idea was to acquire and retire plants early. But the bank and its investors are finding it simpler to refinance and accelerate retirement of power plants, many of which have high levels of debt.