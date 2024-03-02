How weight-loss drugs became pharma’s latest blockbusters

NEW YORK – Obesity is among the world’s most common health conditions, but for years, medicine had few effective approaches to offer short of surgery.

That is why there has been so much excitement about a new class of drugs that is helping patients shed dozens of pounds at far lower risk – and generating billions in revenue for pharmaceutical companies.

The mania over these drugs is drawing responses from businesses as varied as airlines, dialysis centres and big-box chains, sending stock markets into a frenzy.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic was publicised by Hollywood, where it also became a punchline, and now Eli Lilly is making a splash with Zepbound.

The next frontier is weight-loss drugs that can be taken by mouth rather than injected.

The last time there was this much hype over a new drug was for Viagra, which was approved in 1998.

Yet hurdles remain: these drugs cost a lot, insurance coverage is spotty and patients may need to take them indefinitely to avoid regaining weight.

How do these weight-loss drugs work?

Ozempic and a higher-dose version made by Novo Nordisk, called Wegovy, mimic a hormone, GLP-1, that is released after eating and works in the brain to reduce appetite and increase feelings of satiety.

The drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, were first developed for Type 2 diabetes.

The hormone also prompts the pancreas to release insulin after meals, which brings down blood sugar, also known as glucose; people with diabetes have trouble regulating glucose levels.

The drugs began to be used as obesity treatments after diabetes patients who took them lost weight.

Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, the newest of the drugs, takes a slightly different approach, by combining GLP-1 with another gut hormone called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP, that helps lower blood sugar and may also increase metabolism.

What drugs are available for weight loss?

So far, three GLP-1 injections have been approved for obesity treatment in the United States: Saxenda and Wegovy, both from Novo Nordisk, and Zepbound from Eli Lilly.

Some doctors are also prescribing drugs that are approved only for diabetes, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, as “off-label” weight-loss medications.

After Ozempic was popularised on social media platforms such as TikTok, with influencers boasting of weight loss, shortages developed.

Drugmakers are racing to scale up production of the few medications approved so far and test new versions.

How effective are the weight-loss drugs?

Early versions of the GLP-1 drugs produced only modest weight loss when taken by people with diabetes. Newer drugs have built on that.

A study of Saxenda, for instance, found that it induced loss of about 5 per cent of body weight.

The two medicines currently considered most effective are Wegovy, also known as semaglutide, which has been shown to reduce heart attacks and strokes; and Zepbound, which has the same active ingredient as Mounjaro.

In trial results, they helped patients lose about 15 per cent and 21 per cent of their body weight, respectively.

In the studies, the drugs also helped improve patients’ blood pressure and cholesterol levels.