Wegovy fuels sharp rise in use of weight-loss drugs for US youth

WASHINGTON - A small but rapidly growing number of US adolescents began treatment with Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy in 2023, a powerful new tool to address record rates of paediatric obesity, according to data shared exclusively with Reuters.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 1,268 children ages 12 to 17 with an obesity diagnosis started taking Wegovy, according to US insurance claims data compiled by health technology company Komodo Health.

In 2022, only 25 children were prescribed the drug, which did not receive US approval for adolescent use until December of that year. A month later, the influential American Academy of Pediatrics recommended weight-loss drugs be offered to children with obesity starting at age 12.

Medicaid data obtained by Reuters from five states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, show a similar uptick in use of Wegovy. The overall numbers remain small, with at least 464 children across the five states being prescribed the drug since January 2022.

That does not include prescriptions bought without health insurance, or off-label use of two similar treatments for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic from Novo and Mounjaro from Eli Lilly.

Even so, they are a drop in the bucket as nearly 20 per cent of US children, or about 14.7 million, have obesity, according to federal estimates.

But the data indicate an increasing willingness among families to embrace Wegovy, the first highly effective treatment for obesity, short of surgery. Use of the weekly injection can involve great cost, with limited data on long-term risks and benefits.

“I use these medications wherever I can. Unlike with adults, where it’s like a rescue operation, we are much more likely with children and adolescents to prevent disease,” said Dr Suzanne Cuda, medical director of Alamo City Healthy Kids and Families in San Antonio, Texas. Dr Cuda was an adviser to Novo Nordisk on paediatric obesity.

Obesity has been linked to many serious health conditions including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

In prior years, a much smaller number of adolescents were prescribed Novo’s Saxenda, which was approved for adult weight loss in 2014 and for adolescents in 2020. Saxenda works in a similar way to curb appetite as Wegovy, but results in less weight loss on average. Both belong to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 agonists.

There were 378 adolescents prescribed Saxenda in the first 10 months of 2023, the Komodo data show. That was down from 567 patients who started to use the medication in 2022. From 2018 to 2021, 266 adolescents received new Saxenda prescriptions.

A family’s decision

Mr Billy Small Jr. of Oakland, California, said he and his family were initially reluctant to put their 15-year-old son on Wegovy. They worried about side effects such as nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal problems, as well as potential unknown risks from long-term use.

Novo’s clinical trial of Wegovy in adolescents lasted about 18 months.

Their son, Billy Small III, was 1.75m and weighed 176kg at the time. Their paediatrician warned that he was at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. He had already been diagnosed with asthma.