Ghostwriters emerge from the shadows to celebrate their work

NEW YORK – Ghostwriting is a secretive profession. It has long been maintained that a good ghostwriter, like a well-behaved child in the old proverb, should be neither seen nor heard.

So it was unusual for a group of around 140 ghostwriters to gather, as they did in Manhattan on Jan 22, to schmooze and celebrate their work with awards, panel discussions and keynote speeches.

The one-day conference, called the Gathering of the Ghosts, took place at a moment when ghostwriting is in high demand and gaining recognition as an art form of its own, after years of operating largely in the shadows.

“There’s great value in building this community because of the nature of what we do,” said Mr Daniel Paisner, who hosts a podcast about ghostwriting called As Told To and has collaborated on 17 New York Times bestsellers.

“We do it in a vacuum, sitting alone in our underwear in our offices. We don’t get out much. So I think it’s helpful to be able to compare notes.”

Held at the New York Academy of Medicine, in a room lined with old, leather-bound medical books overlooking a snowy Central Park, the event included panel sessions about finding the right publisher for a project, whether artificial intelligence might render ghostwriters irrelevant, and conversations about how much a ghostwriter can charge (the consensus: more).

The profession has a history of being undervalued, and one panelist advised everyone in the audience to double their rates and add 20 per cent.

Best of times, worst of times

“Is it good to be a ghostwriter?” Ms Madeleine Morel, an agent who specialises in matchmaking book projects with ghostwriters, said at the event. “I’ll paraphrase Dickens: It’s the best of times and the worst of times. It’s the best of times because there’s never been so much work out there. It’s the worst of times because it’s become so competitive.”

Ms Jodi Lipper, who has ghostwritten 25 books, including a collaboration with shoe designer Steve Madden, said she was gratified to see awards that recognise ghostwriters for their talent.

“There has been this misconception for a long time that ghostwriters are people who couldn’t write their own book, that they are these hacks,” she said.

Ms Lipper and other ghostwriters argue that their job requires not only literary chops, but also a host of other skills, including wrangling talent and drawing out illustrative stories from their subjects.

The writer must also effectively channel the subject’s voice, so readers feel like they are hearing directly from the person whose face is on the cover.