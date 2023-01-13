Prince Harry tell-all book Spare sells record 1.4m copies on day one

LONDON - Prince Harry’s memoir sold a “record” 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits.

Sales of Spare hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House’s sales record, the publisher said.

The figures come as the first opinion poll since publication showed Prince Harry’s popularity in the UK continuing to nosedive.

The headline-grabbing book was published on Tuesday accompanied by a high-profile string of promotional interviews.

The sales outstrip Penguin Random House’s previous first-day non-fiction record, for Barack Obama’s A Promised Land in 2020 and Michelle Obama’s Becoming in 2018.

The former US president’s memoir sold 887,000 English-language copies in the US and Canada on its first day, with his wife’s book selling 725,000.

In France, the French edition of Spare launched with a print run of 210,000 and is being reprinted with an additional 130,000 copies, publisher Fayard told AFP.

Demand from booksellers was about 20 per cent higher than for Obama’s presidential memoirs, it added.

Keep calm

As the publishers in New York hailed the success of Spare, the royal family – whose “never complain, never explain” motto has been criticised by Harry – put on a united front back home.

Maintaining their silence on the subject, heir to the throne Prince William visited a hospital in Liverpool with his wife Catherine, while his and Harry’s father, King Charles III, visited a community centre in Scotland.