Highlights from Prince Harry's memoir Spare

MADRID - A Spanish-language version of Spare, the much-awaited memoir of Britain’s Prince Harry, went on sale in book stores in Spain on Thursday, days ahead of its official launch date.
The book reveals details about Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles III, his elder brother, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family that have never previously been published.
As is usual for the royal family, the spokesmen for Charles and William have declined to comment.
Following are some of the key details outlined in the book:
Brawl with brother
Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Harry’s American wife Meghan. William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, Harry writes.
He says William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor, where Harry says he landed on a dog’s bowl, cracking it. He says he refused William’s challenge to hit back and that his brother later apologised over the incident.
‘Arch-nemesis’
Harry refers to William as his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis”.
“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” he explained in an interview with American television show Good Morning America set to air next Monday.
“I think it really plays into, or is played by, the ‘heir/spare’ (issue),” he added, referring to his traditionally diminished royal role compared to William, who is first in line to the throne.
‘Misery’
The brothers’ father, Charles, pleaded with his sons to stop fighting at a meeting after the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, in April 2021.
“Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery,” he told them, according to the memoir.
Harry also describes the “secret meeting” as resembling a duel rather than reconciliation. William claimed he did not know why Harry had exiled himself in the United States, Harry writes, while his father “was looking at me with an expression that said, ‘me neither’”.
‘Heir and spare’
Harry writes in the book about his father’s delight when his mother Princess Diana gave birth to a so-called “spare” in 1984. Charles supposedly told his wife that Harry’s arrival meant she had now given him both an heir and a spare – and that his work was done.
Camilla
Harry states that he and William “begged” their father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, with whom Charles was having an affair while married to their mother.
He recounts that the brothers said they would not stand in the way of Charles’ relationship with her, but asked that they did not marry.
Harry also details how he felt when meeting Camilla for the first time, likening it to having an “injection”.
“I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories,” he writes.
Dressing as a Nazi
Harry says he was encouraged by Prince William and his wife Kate to go dressed as a Nazi to a fancy dress party in 2005, in what he has described elsewhere as “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.
Major Hewitt rumours
Harry dismisses media rumours that he was the result of an affair between Major James Hewitt and his mother Diana and suggestions that his father had often joked about not knowing who Harry’s real father was.
Harry says the idea is absurd, given that his mother did not meet Hewitt until long after he was born.
Fight over wedding venues
Harry claims the royal household dragged its feet over the date and venue for his wedding with Meghan.
He says that when he consulted his brother about the possibility of marrying in Westminster Abbey or St Paul’s Cathedral, William said he could not marry there because they had been venues for the weddings of Charles and Diana and of William and Kate respectively.
Instead, William suggested a village chapel near Charles’ home at Highgrove House in southwest England. Harry and Meghan finally got married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.
Taking drugs
Harry says that when he was 17, he was offered a line of cocaine at someone’s house and consumed the drug on several other occasions, although he insists media reports suggesting he was a drug addict were false and that he did not enjoy it.
“It wasn’t much fun and it did not make me feel especially happy as it seemed to do to everyone else, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. I was a 17-year-old boy ready to try anything that altered the pre-established order,” he writes.
Harry also recounts how, as a student at the exclusive Eton College, he used to smoke cannabis in a bathroom at his house while the Thames Valley police served as his bodyguards, patrolling the exterior of the building.
Seeing a clairvoyant
Harry describes meeting a woman with “powers” who said she could feel Princess Diana’s spirit. He says the woman was recommended by friends and that, while he had his doubts about her, as soon as he sat down “I felt an energy around her”.
“Your mother says that you are living the life that she couldn’t live, the life she wanted for you,” Harry quotes the woman as telling him.
Arctic trip
Harry describes how during a trip to the North Pole, he suffered from early stages of what appears to be frostbite, including to his penis. He recounts telling his father about his injuries at a dinner on the eve of William’s wedding.
“My father showed interest and sympathised with me when I mentioned that my ears and cheeks had burned due to the cold. I struggled to contain myself to not talk too much and tell him that my penis had also been affected...”
Afghanistan
Harry says he killed 25 people when serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. He says he participated in six missions, all of which involved deaths, but says he saw them as justifiable as Taliban insurgents wanted to kill his comrades.
“It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed. When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bad people eliminated before they could kill Good people.” REUTERS, AFP