Highlights from Prince Harry's memoir Spare

MADRID - A Spanish-language version of Spare, the much-awaited memoir of Britain’s Prince Harry, went on sale in book stores in Spain on Thursday, days ahead of its official launch date.

The book reveals details about Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles III, his elder brother, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family that have never previously been published.

As is usual for the royal family, the spokesmen for Charles and William have declined to comment.

Following are some of the key details outlined in the book:

Brawl with brother

Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Harry’s American wife Meghan. William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, Harry writes.

He says William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor, where Harry says he landed on a dog’s bowl, cracking it. He says he refused William’s challenge to hit back and that his brother later apologised over the incident.

‘Arch-nemesis’

Harry refers to William as his “beloved brother and arch-nemesis”.

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” he explained in an interview with American television show Good Morning America set to air next Monday.

“I think it really plays into, or is played by, the ‘heir/spare’ (issue),” he added, referring to his traditionally diminished royal role compared to William, who is first in line to the throne.

‘Misery’

The brothers’ father, Charles, pleaded with his sons to stop fighting at a meeting after the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

“Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery,” he told them, according to the memoir.

Harry also describes the “secret meeting” as resembling a duel rather than reconciliation. William claimed he did not know why Harry had exiled himself in the United States, Harry writes, while his father “was looking at me with an expression that said, ‘me neither’”.

‘Heir and spare’

Harry writes in the book about his father’s delight when his mother Princess Diana gave birth to a so-called “spare” in 1984. Charles supposedly told his wife that Harry’s arrival meant she had now given him both an heir and a spare – and that his work was done.

Camilla

Harry states that he and William “begged” their father not to marry Queen Consort Camilla, with whom Charles was having an affair while married to their mother.

He recounts that the brothers said they would not stand in the way of Charles’ relationship with her, but asked that they did not marry.

Harry also details how he felt when meeting Camilla for the first time, likening it to having an “injection”.

“I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories,” he writes.