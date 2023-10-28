The Life List: 9 shocking celebrity memoir revelations of 2023

If it was a summer of celebrity divorces that just passed, it is proving to be an autumn of salacious tell-all memoirs by the rich and famous.

American pop star Britney Spears’s tome, The Woman In Me, is the freshest one off the printing press, having just landed in bookstores on Tuesday.

Its biggest bombshell is that the 41-year-old’s former boyfriend, fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, pressured her into an abortion after an unexpected pregnancy.

A week before that, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith set tongues wagging with the revelations in Worthy, her memoir that was released on Oct 17. The 52-year-old revealed she had been separated from husband and fellow actor Will Smith since 2016 – long before he stormed the 2022 Academy Awards stage to slap comedian Chris Rock for joking about her hair loss.

Renowned singer and actress Barbra Streisand might very well be next to add to the frenzy in early November, when she releases her autobiography, My Name Is Barbra. American magazine Vanity Fair has reported that the book will contain a saucy anecdote about screen legend Marlon Brando. A then-42-year-old Brando had reportedly “propositioned” Streisand at a party in 1966, when she was 24 and his then-wife Tarita Teri’ipaia was in the adjoining room.

Meanwhile, American tabloid Us Weekly claims that Australian actor Hugh Jackman will drop some “big bombshells” about his life in an upcoming autobiography that is still pending a title and publishing date.

Netizens have begun speculating that the 55-year-old star will come out as gay after years of rumours about his sexuality. Jackman in September separated from his wife of 27 years, Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness.

The ongoing glut of celeb memoirs is a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which gave most people – even the entertainment elite – a great deal of free time between 2020 and 2022 to reflect on their lives and put pen to paper.