US restores defence talks with Russia, but sees no interest from Moscow in ending war in Ukraine

KYIV - The US and Russian defence chiefs spoke on Friday for the first time in months but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw no interest from Moscow for broader talks to end the Ukraine war.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin “emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine” during the call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, said a US spokesman, Brigadier-General Pat Ryder.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the call and said the two discussed Ukraine without further details.

The defence chiefs last spoke on May 13 when Mr Austin urged Moscow to implement an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine.

Russia did not do so, and Kyiv’s forces have since regained swathes of territory from Moscow’s troops in the east and south of the country, with the United States and other Western powers sending in billions of dollars in weapons.

Mr Austin separately spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov “to reiterate the unwavering US commitment to supporting Ukraine’s ability to counter Russia’s aggression,” Brig-Gen Ryder said.

Mr Blinken said the US would keep contacts with Russia but said that any broader diplomacy depended on President Vladimir Putin showing an interest “in stopping the aggression.”

“We have seen no evidence of that in this moment. On the contrary, we see Russia doubling and tripling down on its aggression,” Mr Blinken told a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Mr Blinken pointed to Russia’s recent attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and the mobilisation of troops who Mr Blinken called “horrifically, cannon fodder that Putin is trying to throw into the war.”

“The fundamental difference is that Ukrainians are fighting for their country, their land, their future. Russia is not and the sooner President Putin understands that and comes to that conclusion, the sooner we will be able to end this war,” Mr Blinken said.

No discreet channel?

Mr Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in January to warn of consequences for an invasion, which Moscow went ahead with a month later. Mr Blinken has since refused to see Mr Lavrov but spoke to him by telephone in July in a bid to free Americans jailed in Russia.

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Mr Anatoly Antonov, recently complained that the two nuclear powers lacked a back channel of the type used 60 years ago this month during the Cuban missile crisis.

The Soviet ambassador at the time met secretly with Robert F. Kennedy, the president’s brother and attorney general, to exchange top-level messages.

“The attempts of Russian diplomats in Washington to re-establish such contacts have been futile,” Mr Antonov told Newsweek.

President Joe Biden’s administration “is unwilling to talk with us as equals,” he said.