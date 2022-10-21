The army of drones in Ukraine’s crowded skies

The Iranian Shahed-136 drone was designed to explode on impact, and on Monday, Russian forces launched dozens of them at targets across Ukraine. One hit an apartment building in Kyiv, the capital, killing four people, including a woman who was six months pregnant.

As the war enters its ninth month, the Shahed is among dozens of types of drones, including remote-controlled surveillance types and programmable flying bombs, being used on the battlefields in Ukraine. They include military drones produced by the US, Turkey and Russia and commercial-grade drones made in China.