The army of drones in Ukraine’s crowded skies

From surveillance drones to kamikaze ones, these weapons underscore their important role in conventional warfare

John Ismay

Smoke rising in Kyiv on Oct 17 after a Russian strike using what local authorities consider to be the Iranian Shahed-136 drone. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
48 sec ago
The Iranian Shahed-136 drone was designed to explode on impact, and on Monday, Russian forces launched dozens of them at targets across Ukraine. One hit an apartment building in Kyiv, the capital, killing four people, including a woman who was six months pregnant.

As the war enters its ninth month, the Shahed is among dozens of types of drones, including remote-controlled surveillance types and programmable flying bombs, being used on the battlefields in Ukraine. They include military drones produced by the US, Turkey and Russia and commercial-grade drones made in China.

