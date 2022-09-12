Key events in the war in Ukraine: From invasion to lightning counter-attack

PARIS - Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24, sparking the worst conflict in Europe in decades.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in the fighting, which has taken a new turn over the past week, as Ukrainian forces drive Russian forces from key eastern towns in a swift counter-offensive.

February: Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a "special military operation" on Feb 24.

He says this is to protect the Russian-speaking, self-declared separatist republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in the east of Ukraine, whose independence he has just recognised.

He says he wants to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, a former Soviet republic and demands a guarantee it will never join Nato.

A full-scale invasion starts, with air and missile strikes on several cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledges to stay in the capital, Kyiv, to lead the resistance.

The West imposes unprecedented sanctions on Russia. The European Union and United States send weapons to Ukraine. The aid pledged by Washington rises into the billions.

March: Advances in south but Kyiv holds

Russian troops attack Ukraine's south coast, seizing most of Kherson, a strategic region crucial for agriculture and close to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Moscow's forces seek to surround Kyiv and take Ukraine's second city Kharkiv in the northeast. They meet fierce resistance.

A month into the fighting, Russia withdraws from the Kyiv area and the north to focus on the eastern industrial Donbas region (Luhansk and Donetsk), partly held by separatists, along with the south.

April: War crimes revealed