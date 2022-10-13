Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge

KYIV - Ukraine said on Wednesday it has reclaimed more territory in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes.

A US-led group of around 50 countries held talks at the Nato headquarters in Brussels and vowed to deliver new anti-missile systems to Kyiv.

Ukraine is reeling from Russian attacks that have left scores dead and wounded, as well as villages and towns without power and hot water across the country.

"The systems will be provided, as fast as we can physically get them there," United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the meeting, without giving details.

In a further show of Western solidarity, leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations vowed to "stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes", while International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva pledged financial help for the sake of "moving with you in the direction of a strong Ukraine".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has described the Russian missile attacks as an act of terrorism and has pressed the West for an "air shield", welcomed the promised anti-missile systems.

"The more audacious and cruel Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe today," Mr Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.

'Come back to the table'

As Ukraine faces a barrage of Russian aerial assaults, Britain on Thursday said it would supply drones and, for the first time, rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

"The Amraam rockets… will be provided in the coming weeks for use with the Nasams air defence systems pledged by the US," the British defence ministry said in a statement.

In an interview, French President Emmanuel Macron also promised air defences.

"We're going to deliver… radars, systems and missiles to protect them from these attacks," Mr Macron said, adding that France was also negotiating to send another six Caesar mobile artillery units.

Mr Macron also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume diplomatic negotiations with Kyiv.

"Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks," Mr Macron told broadcaster France 2.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, sending what US President Joe Biden said was a "clear message" that Moscow could not erase a sovereign state.