Ukraine uses facial recognition to identify dead Russian soldiers, minister says

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Ukraine is using facial recognition software to identify the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in combat and to trace their families to inform them of their deaths, Ukraine's vice-prime minister told Reuters.

Reuters exclusively reported that Ukraine's Ministry of Defence this month began using technology from Clearview AI, a New York-based facial recognition provider that finds images on the web that match faces from uploaded photos. It was not clear at that time how the technology would be used.

Mr Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice-prime minister who also runs the ministry of digital transformation, told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine had been using Clearview AI software to find the social media accounts of dead Russian soldiers.

From there, authorities are messaging relatives to make arrangements to collect the body, he said.

"As a courtesy to the mothers of those soldiers, we are disseminating this information over social media to at least let families know that they they've lost their sons and to then enable them to come to collect their bodies," Mr Fedorov said, speaking via a translator.

Mr Fedorov declined to specify the number of bodies identified through facial recognition but he said the percentage of recognised individuals claimed by families has been "high."

Reuters was unable to independently confirm this.

Opponents of facial recognition, including civil rights groups, have decried Ukraine's adoption of Clearview, citing the possibility of misidentification.

Clearview is battling a lawsuit in US federal court in Chicago filed by consumers under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The ongoing case concerns whether the company's gathering of images from the Internet violated privacy law.

Clearview says its actions have been legal. It says its face matches should only be a starting point in investigations.

Mr Fedorov said that Ukraine was not using the technology to identify its own troops killed in battle. He did not specify why.

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs did not respond to requests for comment.