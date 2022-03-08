5 reasons Ukraine has managed to stall Russia

PARIS (AFP) - Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes.

However the future remains unclear, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly declaring that nothing will stand between him and his aims.

"They (the Russians) are basically not going very fast," said a senior French military source, asking not to be named. "At some point they will have to realign but it will not signify a failure."

AFP looks at five ways Ukraine has been able to stall the Russian advance.

Preparation

Ukraine, with Western help, substantially bolstered its armed forces after 2014, when Russia occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in a lightning operation and pro-Russia separatists overran parts of the east of the country.