The sanctions against Russia are working: EU trade chief

Excerpts from European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis’ e-mail interview with ST on topics including Ukraine, the bloc’s relationship with China, and climate change.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor
EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis insists sanctions against Russia are working. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
55 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: The difficult economic and geopolitical context arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine has shifted the perspective on trade policy within the EU. The war has served as a kind of wake-up call – or a reminder – of the value of having trade and investment relationships based on trust, shared values and rules. From the EU perspective, there is new momentum, and a new consensus, in support of open, rules-based trade.

Trade agreements – the heart of trade policy – are critical to effectively pursue our economic and sustainability objectives. They bring prosperity and jobs, enhanced access to energy, raw materials and food and the promotion of environmental protection and labour rights. We now want to quickly build on our vast network of privileged partnerships – we already have 46 agreements with 78 partners, covering 44 per cent of our total trade.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top