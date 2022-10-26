The sanctions against Russia are working: EU trade chief

A: The difficult economic and geopolitical context arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine has shifted the perspective on trade policy within the EU. The war has served as a kind of wake-up call – or a reminder – of the value of having trade and investment relationships based on trust, shared values and rules. From the EU perspective, there is new momentum, and a new consensus, in support of open, rules-based trade.

Trade agreements – the heart of trade policy – are critical to effectively pursue our economic and sustainability objectives. They bring prosperity and jobs, enhanced access to energy, raw materials and food and the promotion of environmental protection and labour rights. We now want to quickly build on our vast network of privileged partnerships – we already have 46 agreements with 78 partners, covering 44 per cent of our total trade.