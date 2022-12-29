Russia intensifies attacks on Kherson in Ukraine's south, Bakhmut in east

KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Russian forces increased mortar and artillery attacks on the city of Kherson more than six weeks after it was retaken by Ukrainian troops, while also exerting pressure along front lines in the east, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday.

Russia had shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, causing civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure in Kherson city and region, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement. It said a number of Russian forces were leaving their posts around Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

“We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months,” he said.

“And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine in late February, calling it a “special military operation” to demilitarise his neighbour, which he said posed a threat to Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced Russia as making an imperialist-style land grab.

The 10-month-long war has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and service personnel on both sides, the devastation of Ukrainian cities and towns, and the flight of millions from their homes. It has also disrupted the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.

Eastern front

Heavy fighting also persisted around the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, now largely in ruins, in the eastern province of Donetsk, and to its north, around the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk province, where Ukrainian forces are trying to break Russian defensive lines.

Britain’s defence ministry said Russia had likely reinforced the Kreminna section of the front line as it is logistically important to Moscow and has become relatively vulnerable following Ukrainian advances further west.

There is still no prospect of talks to end the war.