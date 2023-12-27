Stalled on land, Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

“The achievement is remarkable because Ukraine is virtually bereft of warships,” read a recent commentary in DefenseNews, a specialist US website.

It has been Ukraine’s only major military success this year as its advances on land have been very limited.

Following a series of Russian retreats in 2022, the front line has remained virtually unchanged in 2023 after a Ukrainian counter-offensive largely fizzled out.

Russian forces in recent weeks have put additional pressure on Ukrainian positions and claimed some gains on the eastern front.

But on the Black Sea, Russia was now “on the defensive,” Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

That’s a contrast from the maritime blockade that Russia’s navy was able to impose on Ukrainian ports after the invasion began in February 2022.

‘Twelve ships’ destroyed

Control of the Black Sea has become critical after Russia in August quit an international deal that had allowed some Ukrainian grain exports.

Ukraine has since carved out a maritime corridor in the western part of the Black Sea to link Ukrainian ports with the Bosphorus straits and onto the Mediterranean.

Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, in a move condemned by Kyiv and the West as an illegal seizure, is located in the northern part of the Black Sea and has become a vital military base for Russia to supply its forces in southern Ukraine and carry out strikes deep into Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on the peninsula this year, including a spectacular strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, which forced Moscow to pull its warships back to Novorossiisk and Tuapse, Black Sea ports further to the east.