Russia vows to punish Ukraine for attack on civilian tanker near Crimea bridge

MOSCOW - Russia said on Saturday it would punish Ukraine for using a sea drone to attack a civilian tanker near the Kerch Strait in what it said was a “terrorist act” that threatened the lives of the crew and risked “a large-scale environmental disaster”.

Both sides said on Saturday that a Ukrainian sea drone full of explosives had struck a Russian fuel tanker overnight, near a bridge linking Russia to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea - the second such attack in 24 hours.

The oil and chemical tanker SIG is under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria who are supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

Ukrainian officials say it was transporting fuel for Russian troops in Ukraine when it was struck.

It was hit around 11.20pm on Friday south of the Kerch Strait.

It suffered a hole at the waterline, in the area of the engine room.

An oil boom had been placed around the vessel and preparations were under way to patch up the damage, said a Russian official.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency said there were no casualties, citing the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Novorossiysk.

In a video circulating online purporting to show the attack, a vessel is seen approaching a large ship before the connection cuts off.

“Overnight, the (Ukrainian Security Service) SBU blew up the SIG, a large oil tanker belonging to the Russian Federation that was transporting fuel for Russian troops,” a Ukrainian source told AFP.

The “successful special operation”, which involved a naval drone and explosives, was carried out jointly with the navy in Ukrainian territorial waters, the source said, adding that the ship was “well-loaded with fuel, so the ‘fireworks’ could be seen from afar”.

Traffic on a key bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia’s mainland resumed early on Saturday after a three-hour halt, according to the Russian highways information centre’s Telegram channel.