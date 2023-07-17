Russia closes Crimea bridge after blasts damage part of roadway and kill 2

MOSCOW – Russia has suspended road and rail traffic across a key bridge to Crimea after explosions that killed two people and officials blamed on Ukraine.

State television reported that local residents heard two loud explosions in the early hours of Monday that damaged a section of roadway on the giant bridge across the Kerch Strait that links Russia to Crimea.

The Russia-installed chairman of the Crimean Parliament, Mr Vladimir Konstantinov, said Ukraine “attacked” the link, state-run RIA Novosti reported.

The blasts on President Vladimir Putin’s flagship bridge, which he called a “historical mission” for Russia before it opened in 2018, occurred as the clock is ticking down on a deal permitting Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine.

Russia indicated last week that it may withdraw on Tuesday from the agreement that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Two people died, and a teenage girl was injured in the incident, regional officials in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region said.

“Since the issue of the future of the grain deal is on the agenda today, one can assume that the enemy is capable of using any provocations,” Ukrainian military spokesman Natalia Humenyuk said in televised comments on Monday.

While Russian officials were giving few details, the Defence Ministry reported on Sunday that seven drones and two underwater vehicles were destroyed in Crimea, accusing Ukraine of a “terrorist attack”.

A massive blast ripped through the 19km bridge last October, damaging one of its road spans and temporarily halting rail traffic that is used to supply Russian forces in the peninsula and in southern Ukrainian areas facing a counter-offensive from Kyiv’s troops to reclaim the territories.

Mr Putin blamed that attack on Ukraine, and Russia later unleashed some of the most intense barrages of strikes against Ukraine since the first days of its February 2022 invasion.

The Russian Investigative Committee said following Monday’s blasts that it was sending a team including forensic specialists to the bridge, after Mr Sergey Aksyonov, the peninsula’s Kremlin-installed governor, reported an “emergency” on the span in a Telegram post.

He urged people to refrain from travelling for security reasons or to seek alternative land routes across Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine. BLOOMBERG