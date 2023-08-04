Russian warship damaged after Ukraine drones strike key Black Sea naval base

KYIV – A Russian warship was seriously damaged in an overnight Ukrainian naval drone strike on Russia’s Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk, two sources said on Friday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry had said an attack by two Ukrainian sea drones was repelled in waters outside the base, and that the drones were destroyed.

But a Ukrainian intelligence source said the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian Navy landing ship, suffered a serious breach and could not conduct combat missions following what they said was a joint operation by the Ukrainian Navy and SBU intelligence service.

Separately, a source with knowledge of the port’s operations said a large Russian naval vessel had to be towed ashore because it could not move under its own power after being damaged.

The source, who did not name the vessel, said oil and grain loadings were still taking place at the port, which resumed normal operations hours after the attack.

Reuters was not able to immediately and independently verify the assertions about damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak warship.

Unverified video footage published on social media purported to show damage to it. In one video, it was seen listing heavily to its port side.

Mr Andrei Kravchenko, a Novorossiysk city official, said on the Telegram app that the Olenegorsky Gornyak was one of two ships that “instantly reacted” to fend off the Ukrainian attack.

Rising Black Sea tensions

Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near Novorossiysk on Friday morning.

“Tonight, the armed forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base with two unmanned sea boats,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in its statement.

“In the course of repelling the attack, the unmanned boats were visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of the Russian ships guarding the outer waters of the naval base.”

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which loads oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk, said its facilities were damaged, and that oil loadings continued onto tankers that were already moored.

The port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea, and a major terminal for the export of oil and oil products. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the main exporter of Kazakh crude oil.