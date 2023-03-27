Russian plan for nukes in Belarus raises questions

MOSCOW – The Kremlin’s announcement that it will station nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally Belarus echoes US practice in Europe, but doubts remain over how far Russia will take the plan.

Opting to rattle the nuclear sabre yet again following his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is shoring up his tough image at home and attempting to raise the pressure on Kyiv’s Western allies, analysts say.

But governments and experts alike see little prospect of the move changing the course of the conflict.

Aping US?

Mr Putin announced on Saturday that “tactical” – or short-range – nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus, which borders Ukraine as well as European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members Poland and Lithuania.

He said that “the United States has been doing this for decades... on the territory of their allies”.

Mr Putin said he spoke to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and said “we agreed to do the same”.

Washington has long held nuclear warheads in Europe, capable of being loaded onto missiles or aircraft operated by some Nato allies – Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

As for the Kremlin, “we already knew that Russia was moving towards adopting a ‘Nato-like’ nuclear sharing arrangement with Belarus”, said Dr Jeffrey Lewis, a US non-proliferation expert, on Twitter.

“This is nothing new.”

How and where

As often with nuclear policy, few details of the Russian plans have been made public, leaving many unanswered questions.

For instance, it is unclear how the weapons would be delivered if the order to use them in anger ever came.

Mr Putin said that “10 (Belarusian) planes are ready for this type of weapon to be used” and that Russia has also sent a nuclear-capable Iskander missile system.

Moscow will start training crews on next Monday and plans to finish the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons by July 1.

“So far, there is no sign of this construction work. It seems relatively unlikely that it can be completed in three months,” said Mr Marc Finaud, deputy president of the France-based Initiatives for Nuclear Disarmament.

“We can be confident that all the world’s spy satellites are scanning Belarus” to see how far Mr Putin’s announcements are reflected in reality, he added.

Independent Russian expert Pavel Podvig said “it is very unlikely – in my view impossible – that actual nuclear weapons will be moved to Belarus”.