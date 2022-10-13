What makes a nuclear weapon 'tactical'?

SEOUL - From the war in Ukraine to North Korea's recent missile testing spree, tactical nuclear weapons are being debated and developed in a way not seen since the Cold War.

There is no universal definition of such weapons, and analysts note that the use of any type of nuclear device would break the "nuclear taboo" in place since the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japan in 1945, the only time they have been deployed in war.

Here are the characteristics of tactical nuclear weapons and why they have drawn so much attention.

What is a tactical nuclear weapon?

Tactical nuclear weapons are often characterised by their size, their range, or their use for limited military targets.

They are often referred to as "non-strategic weapons", in contrast with strategic weapons, which the US military defines as designed to target "the enemy's warmaking capacity and will to make war," including manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and communication systems, and other targets.

Tactical weapons, by contrast, are designed to accomplish more limited and immediate military goals that win a battle.

The term is often used to describe weapons with a lower "yield", or the amount of power released during an explosion.

They are typically many times larger than conventional bombs, cause radioactive fallout and other deadly effects beyond the explosion itself, and there is no agreed upon size that defines tactical weapons.

Tactical weapons are often mounted on as missiles, air-dropped bombs, or even artillery shells that have a relatively short range, far less than the huge intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to travel thousands of kilometres and strike targets across oceans.

However, many of these delivery systems can also deliver strategic nuclear weapons.

Who has them?

Many of the world's nuclear powers have weapons that are considered low-yield or meant to be used on the battlefield.

According to a March report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS), the United States has approximately 230 non-strategic nuclear weapons, including about 100 B61 bombs deployed with aircraft in Europe.