Why Russia’s nuclear threats are difficult to dismiss

MOSCOW – The use of nuclear arms had been considered practically unthinkable for the 77 years since the United States (US) proved their destructive power. But a distinctive feature of Russian military policy is an express willingness to introduce nuclear weapons into an otherwise conventional war.

That helps explain why President Vladimir Putin’s saber-rattling about his nuclear arsenal since launching war on Ukraine in February has been so worrisome. What is of particular concern with Russia is its posture on so-called tactical, or nonstrategic, nuclear weapons.

1. What has Russia done to raise concern?

In a speech laying out Russia’s reasons for invading Ukraine, Mr Putin warned that any nation that interfered would suffer “consequences that you have never experienced in your history.” That was widely seen as threatening a nuclear strike. On Sept 21, in the wake of a Ukrainian counteroffensive helped by US intelligence and weapons donated by the West, Mr Putin portrayed the war as a fight to the death with the US and its allies and vowed to “use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.”

Rhetoric aside, Russia regularly holds drills to test its strategic weapon delivery systems, including practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and shorter-range cruise missiles; one was held just days before the invasion. Military experts have considered how Russia might use a tactical weapon in a conventional conflict, like the one in Ukraine.

2. What’s a tactical nuclear weapon?

“Tactical” is an inexact term for a nuclear weapon that could be used within a theatre of war. Generally speaking, that means it has a less powerful warhead (the explosive head of a missile, rocket or torpedo) and is delivered at a shorter range – by mines, artillery, cruise missiles or bombs dropped by aircraft – than the “strategic” nuclear weapons the US and Russia could launch at each other’s homeland using ICBMs.

Arms control accords between the US and the Soviet Union (and, later, between the US and Russia) starting in the 1970s generally focused on reducing the number of strategic nuclear weapons, not tactical ones.

3. How powerful can a tactical nuclear weapon be?

Where today’s most powerful strategic warheads are measured in the many hundreds of kilotons, tactical nuclear weapons can have explosive yields of less than 1 kiloton; many are in the tens of kilotons.

For some perspective, the atomic bombs dropped by the US on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 had explosive yields of about 15 kilotons and 20 kilotons, respectively.

4. How does a nuclear strike fit into Russia’s military doctrine?

Since 2000, Russia’s publicly shared military doctrine has allowed for nuclear weapons use “in response to large-scale aggression utilizing conventional weapons in situations critical to the national security of the Russian Federation.” The Russian strategy known as “escalate to de-escalate” contemplates using a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield to change the course of a conventional conflict that Russian forces are at risk of losing.

General John Hyten, who served as the top US nuclear weapons military official, says a more accurate translation of the Russian strategy is “escalate to win.” Russian diplomats, in a bid to dial back fears about what might happen in Ukraine, have said nuclear weapons would be used against conventional forces only if Russia’s “very existence” were “in jeopardy.”