Russia gives Ukrainian forces another deadline to surrender Azovstal plant

KYIV (AFP, REUTERS) - Russia on Tuesday (April 19) called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters holed up in the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (5pm Singapore time) if they wanted to live.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and most comprehensive destruction since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday that no fewer than 1,000 civilians were hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal plant, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs onto the Ukrainian-held factory in the besieged city.

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday issued a statement calling on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters inside to surrender.

"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed to remain alive," the defence ministry said.

It called on troops to withdraw from the steel plant "without exception, without any weapons and without ammunition".

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia-backed separatist forces said they were trying to storm the Azovstal steel works and take control of it as quickly as possible.

A similar ultimatum was issued on Sunday when Russia offered safe passage to those who surrendered. But no activity was reported from the pro-Ukrainian side.

Ukraine said on Tuesday meanwhile there would be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the country for a third consecutive day because there has been no agreement with Russia.

"Today, April 19, there will unfortunately be no humanitarian corridor," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

"The intense bombardment of Donbas is continuing."

Vereshchuk said that "the Russians refuse to open a corridor" to evacuate civilians from Mariupol towards Berdyansk.

"We're continuing the difficult negotiations for humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions", in the south and east respectively, she added.