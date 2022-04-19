Ukraine says Russia begins offensive in east; missile attack kills 7 in Lviv

LVIV/KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine said on Monday (April 18) that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east while a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv, the first civilian victims in the western city about 60km from Poland.

Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed four people in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday, while a man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv when shells hit a playground near a residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said in a video address that Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbass" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank. "A very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive," he said, adding: "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."

Earlier, Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, said that on Monday morning Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences "along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions."

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak called it "the second phase of the war" and assured Ukrainians that their forces could hold off the offensive. "Believe in our army, it is very strong," he said.

Maksym Kozytskyy, the governor of Lviv, said preliminary reports suggested there were four strikes there, three on warehouses that were not in use by the military and another on a car service station. "It was a barbaric strike at a service station, it's a completely civilian facility," he told a news conference.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadoviy, said the youngest person killed was 30. The blast also wounded 11 and shattered windows of a hotel housing evacuees from elsewhere in the country, he added. "Seven peaceful people had plans for life, but today their life stopped," he said.

Driven back by Ukrainian resistance in the north, Moscow has refocused its ground offensive in the two eastern provinces known as the Donbass, while launching long-distance strikes at other targets including the capital, Kyiv.

The regional governor of Kharkiv said authorities were continuing the evacuation of people from two areas where they expect fighting to take place. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight. It said air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 military facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, which are in south and east Ukraine.

It added that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where Ukrainian forces were concentrated and Russian artillery struck 315 Ukrainian military targets.

Howitzer training

Western capitals and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate dangerous nationalists. It rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. The US military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior US defence official said on Monday, adding that the training would take place outside Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday his dialogue with Putin had stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.