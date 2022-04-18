Timeline: Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol

KYIV - After weeks of shelling and bombings, the Russian siege of the critical Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has entered its final stages. Here's a timeline of the key events in the city.

Feb 24

Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from three fronts and begins to advance towards Mariupol from parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists, and from annexed Crimea in the south.

March 1

Russian forces begin the siege of Mariupol, a port city with about 450,000 residents on the Sea of Azov.

March 5

Moscow and Kyiv reach a partial ceasefire agreement to open a humanitarian corridor from the city. Both sides blame each other as the ceasefire collapses.

March 9