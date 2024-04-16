Restaurant in Italy gives free bottles of wine to diners who surrender their phones

Free wine, anyone?

But you have to give up your phone first.

A newly opened restaurant in Italy is making that offer to those who hand over their mobile phones before their meal.

The owner of Al Condominio, located in the northern city of Verona, said he aims to encourage diners to interact with each other instead of playing with their phones during the meal, reported The Guardian.

Mr Angelo Lella said he was motivated to open a restaurant that was different and he decided to use this method to encourage diners to enjoy their meals together.

“Technology is becoming a problem – there is no need to look at your phone every five seconds, but for many people it is like a drug… This way, they have an opportunity to put it aside and drink some good wine,” he added.

Upon entering the restaurant, diners will be given the option to lock their phones in a box, Mr Lella said.