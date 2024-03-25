Torno Subito opens in Dempsey: Cooking is an act of love, says Italian chef Massimo Bottura

Chef Massimo Bottura at the bar of Torno Subito in Dempsey Road. He was in Singapore from March 22 to 25 to visit the restaurant. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Tan Hsueh Yun
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 01:15 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 01:15 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Italy in the late 1960s, summers on the beaches of the Adriatic Riviera – that sun-drenched, dolce vita vibe permeates Torno Subito, Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s newly opened restaurant in Dempsey Road.

A mannequin of a bagnino or lifeguard, in a red tank top and blue-and-white striped shorts, surveys the 110-seat restaurant from atop the bar area. Terazzo tabletops, comfortable chairs and a black-and-white checkerboard floor spell casual and breezy, although the furniture is handmade in Italy.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top