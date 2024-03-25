Torno Subito opens in Dempsey: Cooking is an act of love, says Italian chef Massimo Bottura

SINGAPORE – Italy in the late 1960s, summers on the beaches of the Adriatic Riviera – that sun-drenched, dolce vita vibe permeates Torno Subito, Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s newly opened restaurant in Dempsey Road.

A mannequin of a bagnino or lifeguard, in a red tank top and blue-and-white striped shorts, surveys the 110-seat restaurant from atop the bar area. Terazzo tabletops, comfortable chairs and a black-and-white checkerboard floor spell casual and breezy, although the furniture is handmade in Italy.