Putin's five key goals ahead of May 9 WWII parade

MOSCOW (AFP) - A month before a highly symbolic May 9 parade on Red Square that celebrates victory in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops face considerable challenges in Ukraine.

Here are some of Moscow's military and social objectives:

1. Take Donbas

After encountering fierce resistance around Kyiv, Moscow in late March said it would focus on the eastern region of Donbas, where Russian is traditionally spoken more than Ukrainian.

The coal mining region is vital to Ukraine's economy but has suffered since 2014, when the Ukrainian army began fighting Moscow-backed separatists.

Mr Putin's aim appears to be to seize the whole region, only part of which is controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

While there has not been a "mass redeployment" of troops eastwards, "we've seen the early stages of some of the... airborne forces starting to make their way to join the forces in or around the Donbas", a senior Western official said.

After Russia's initial operation suffered major logistical difficulties, its general staff will try to plan more carefully to avoid a drawn-out conflict.

2. Hold triumphant May 9

Given the significance of May 9 when Mr Putin reviews troops beside the Kremlin and gives a speech on Russia's capabilities, the armed forces face pressure to achieve results.

Mr Putin will want to draw parallels between the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and his avowed aim to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

"We believe the 9th of May is a significant date for the Kremlin," the Western official said, warning that tailoring military action to fulfil political goals, "can end up with a military disaster".

However, Dr Vasily Kashin, a geopolitics expert at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, said the date "does not play any role at all".

"This is a hard war, the largest in Europe since 1945," he told AFP. "No one is going to time anything to fit with a public holiday."