Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, US and allies face economic bite

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - As the world's wealthy democratic powers prepare to roll out a new round of sanctions against Russia in response to horrifying images of executed Ukrainians in the city of Bucha, it has become clear that the easiest options are now exhausted and stark differences have emerged among allies over next steps.

The European Union is set to take a first stab at Russia's energy sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine launched in February, banning imports of Russian coal.

But EU countries remain divided over whether and how to restrict Russia's gas and oil sectors that are more critical to their economies.

The United States and Group of Seven allies also are preparing new sanctions on Russian financial institutions, state-owned enterprises and more Russian government officials and their family members.

In addition, they plan to ban new investment in Russia, and the United States has banned Moscow from paying sovereign debt holders with money in US banks.

The moves may increase economic hardship for Russians but may not put much of a dent in Russia's energy revenues, the lifeblood of its economy, according to US sanctions analysts.

Russia supplies around 40 per cent of the European Union's natural gas consumption, which the International Energy Agency values at more than US$400 million (S$544 million) per day.

The EU gets a third of its oil imports from Russia, about US$700 million per day.

"We are at the point where we have to take some pain," said Benn Steil, international economics director for the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in New York.

"The initial batches of sanctions were crafted as much to not hurt us in the West as much as they were to hurt Russia."

Divisions over imposing sanctions on Russian energy were apparent on Monday, when Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner voiced opposition to sanctions on Russian oil and gas, telling reporters in Luxembourg that these would hurt Austria more than Russia.

Hours earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said the killings of civilians in Bucha made clear the necessity of a new round of sanctions on Russia targeting oil and coal.

Lithuania on Saturday said it would stop importing Russian gas to meet its domestic needs and end "energy ties with the aggressor."