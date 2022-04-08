Nato nations agree on more support for Ukraine but silent on specifics

LONDON - Foreign ministers from the 30 member states of Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, have ended a two-day summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels without resolving internal divisions over the supply of weapons to Ukraine, currently facing a Russian onslaught.

However, they did accept that China's political support for the Russian invasion should be treated as a security challenge to the alliance and included in Nato's future planning.

"We have agreed to strengthen our support to Ukraine, so that Ukraine prevails in this war," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said at the conclusion of the summit on Thursday (April 7).

But he refused to explain what this means in practice. "Allies believe it is better not to be specific," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba came to the Nato meeting with what he claimed was a straightforward message.

"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons and weapons," he told the Nato member states.

He called for the dispatch of more planes, air defence systems, missiles and military vehicles from Nato allies.

"The more weapons we get, and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved," Mr Kuleba said.

"And there will be no more Bucha," he said, referring to the town in which mass atrocities against civilians were discovered after Ukrainian forces liberated the place from a month-long Russian occupation.

Mr Kuleba's appeal was strengthened with the release of assessments compiled from British intelligence sources suggesting that Russian troops are now targeting, in particular, Ukrainian infrastructure and supply lines in order to prevent the arrival of Western reinforcements before what is expected to be a renewed Russian assault.

Yet, some Western nations remain reluctant to consider transfers of key weapon systems, fearing that this could increase the risk of a bigger confrontation between the West and Russia. Germany is accused by Ukraine of being particularly reluctant on this matter.

However, there are also other European governments that continue to make a distinction between supposedly "defensive" equipment that Ukraine can have, and "offensive" systems that should not be supplied.