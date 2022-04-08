Race is on to rearm eastern front that could decide Ukraine war

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation's partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.

The recent withdrawal of Russian troops from around Kyiv represents a defeat, after Ukraine's military stalled their advance with a combination of urban warfare and attacks on supply lines.

Yet to roll back, or even contain a grinding advance by reinforced Russian units across the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions would mean taking the fight to open battlefields, requiring more than just the light anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles the US and Europe have supplied so far.

"Planes, shore-to-vessel missiles, personnel armoured vehicles, heavy air-defence systems," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said before meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation counterparts in Brussels on Thursday (April 7), when asked what he was requesting.

Speaking after the meeting, he predicted that the coming battle for the east would be reminiscent of World War II, involving large-scale operations and thousands of tanks and artillery pieces.

"Either you help us now - and I'm speaking about days not weeks - or your help will come too late and many people will die," Mr Kuleba said. He didn't doubt Ukraine would receive the arms it needs, he said, but "the question is the timeline."

Six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the war is entering a new phase, one that may allow Ukraine just weeks to procure and deploy those weapons.

That's how long it's likely to take Russia to reconstitute units for a major assault in the east, adding what areas of the Donbass region remain in Ukrainian hands to a swathe of territory it already holds.

With that achieved, Russian forces could dig in for a long and destabilising war to force an eventual settlement, imposing a heavy toll on Ukraine, as well as steep costs for Europe's economy and for Russia itself.

"Allies should do more and are ready to do more to provide more equipment, and they realise and recognise the urgency," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after Thursday's meeting. "This war may last for weeks, but also months and possibly also for years."

The question of whether the war in Ukraine can be brought to an end quickly or develops into a years-long conflict such as in Syria - ongoing since 2011 - is now seen as central, according to a Western official familiar with discussions among Nato allies.

The exposure of alleged Russian war crimes against civilians in reclaimed towns has given fresh impetus to US, Britain and European Union sanctions against Russia.

The EU on Thursday agreed to ban imports of Russian coal, and discussions of potential oil and natural gas embargoes are likely to follow.