Latin American cocaine cartels bring violence to Europe

PARIS - “Seventy euros for one, 120 for two,” said the cocaine dealer as the young woman opened her door on Paris’ chic Left Bank.

“I’m like all the delivery riders speeding around Paris dropping off sushi and groceries,” he smiled. “I get orders and I deliver them.”

Getting cocaine in many of Europe’s big cities is now as easy as ordering a pizza.

Twenty or so minutes after you place your order by WhatsApp or Signal, a dealer can be at your door.

“Consumers prefer to go on a platform and have their drugs delivered by a guy who looks like a Deliveroo rider,” said police commissioner Virginie Lahaye, the head of the Paris drugs squad. “It is much easier than having to go to some grim place in the suburbs.”

Some 3.5 million Europeans took cocaine in 2021, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) – four times more than 20 years ago.

The continent has been hit by a “tsunami” of cocaine, said the head of the Belgian federal police, Mr Eric Snoeck, with 240 tonnes seized in 2021, according to Europol, nearly five times more than a decade ago.

Hits, torture, abductions

Europe has become one of the most lucrative markets for the big drug cartels, who have not hesitated about using the corruption and extreme violence that has served them so well in South America.

“Kidnappings, torture and hits: there is so much money at stake that the criminal organisations have brought the cartels’ methods to our shores,” said Ms Stephanie Cherbonnier of the French anti-drug office.

Northern Europe’s big ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam have been so riven by drug violence that democracy itself has been threatened, with gangs even daring to plot to kidnap Belgium’s justice minister.

With gun battles in the streets of Antwerp, the country could soon “be regarded as a narco state” warned Brussels’ chief prosecutor Johan Delmulle.

The cocaine flooding Europe begins its journey in the high mountain plateaus of Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, where the coca leaves from which the drug is extracted are grown.

In Catatumbo in northeast Colombia, Mr Jose del Carmen Abril relies on coca to feed his eight children.

“Coca... has replaced the government which was never very present here,” said the 53-year-old. “It has helped us build schools, health centres, roads and houses.”

In a country where many earn no more than US$7 (S$9.2) a day, a coca grower can earn five times that.