'We want justice': Argentines vent anger after adulterated cocaine kills 22

TRES DE FEBRERO, ARGENTINA (REUTERS) - At least 22 people have died in Argentina and more than 80 others have been hospitalised, many on ventilators, after consuming cocaine suspected of being adulterated, local government officials said on Thursday (Feb 3).

The cases are clustered around several towns in Buenos Aires province, the country's most populous and home to many suburbs of the national capital, where community anger was rising on Thursday as police carried out investigations and raids.

"We want justice and that they clean house here because here there was no drug den or anything, just my cousin who used it," said a resident of the impoverished Puerta 8 neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, who said she lost one relative and had another in the hospital.

Officials believe that some of the victims suffered from opioid intoxication, a statement from the province's health ministry released on Wednesday said.

"Currently, there are 49 people hospitalised, of whom 21 are receiving mechanical respiratory assistance," a provincial government source said.

Ms Beatriz Mercau was waiting on a bench at a hospital in Hurlingham for news about her son Ariel, who she said had been admitted for cocaine poisoning.

"He entered with cardiac arrest, without breathing and his brain was left without oxygen," she said. "They told me yesterday that his situation was serious, that we had to wait to see how things evolved."

Mr Marcelo Lapargo, attorney-general in San Martin who is in charge of the investigation, said in a television interview with C5N on Thursday that they were waiting for the results of the toxicological studies to determine the contents of the drug. He said 10 people had been arrested, of whom six were detained.

"It could be a conflict between rival gangs. I don't tend to believe that it was something unintentional... I'm extremely concerned for people who still have this in their pockets and may still consume it," Mr Lapargo said.