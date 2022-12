The alleged kingpin of Asia-Pacific crime super syndicate Sam Gor, who has been compared to infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Colombia’s Pablo Escobar, was extradited to Australia on Thursday to face charges.

Asia’s most wanted man, Tse Chi Lop was brought to justice after a multi-year effort led by the Australian police and supported by agencies from Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Myanmar, New Zealand, Thailand and the United States, among others.