Staff in Czech supermarkets find half tonne of cocaine in banana boxes

Supermarket staff in the Czech cities of Jicin and Rychnov found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes (above). PHOTO: CZECH REPUBLIC POLICE
Updated
Published
4 min ago

PRAGUE (AFP) - Supermarket staff in two Czech cities found bars of cocaine inside banana boxes on Friday (June 10), police said as media put the total amount at half a tonne.

Czech public TV said the boxes that had been shipped over from Colombia contained half a tonne of cocaine in total.

"Detectives found out that goods from the same batch were also distributed to several other places," police said in a tweet, adding they were searching these places.

Public TV added that the drugs, found in the Czech cities of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou, would be worth 1.5 billion koruna (S$88 million) on the black market.

Police said the national drug squad was probing the haul and that they would ask for international cooperation.

More On This Topic
Swiss police seize 500 kilos of cocaine at Nespresso plant
India police charge senior Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top