Kyiv warns ammunition low as allies launch 'artillery coalition'

PARIS - Ukraine’s defence minister warned on Jan 18 that the country faced a “very real and pressing” ammunition shortage in its grinding near-two-year battle against Russia, as Western allies met in Paris to agree new artillery supplies.

“A shortage of ammunition is a very real and pressing problem that our armed forces are facing,” Mr Rustem Umerov posted on X, after speaking by video link to the gathering led by France and the United States.

“The artillery coalition is aimed at solving this issue,” he said.

The Jan 18 meeting came as Russia claimed its forces had pushed Kyiv’s troops out of Vesele, a village near the hard-fought city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

AFP was unable to verify the defence ministry’s claims.