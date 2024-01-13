Ukraine 'will remain France's priority' despite international crisis

KYIV - France’s new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne on Jan 13 renewed his country’s support to Ukraine, choosing Kyiv for his first official visit abroad, as the war with Russia nears a second anniversary.

Mr Sejourne arrived in Kyiv as Ukraine saw another wave of overnight strikes from Russia, which has intensified its aerial attacks recently.

The visit took place as allies struggle to secure funding, with some worrying that Kyiv could be forgotten amid new conflicts, including between Israel and Hamas.

“Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority,” Mr Sejourne said.

The freshly-appointed foreign minister explained that “the fundamental principles of international law and the values of Europe, as well as the security interests of the French” were at stake in Ukraine.