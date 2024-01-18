Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies

DAVOS, Switzerland - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Jan 17 said his country’s priority for 2024 is to gain control over its skies as Russia’s full-scale assault enters its third year.

His comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos came just hours after Russian drone and missile attacks overnight wounded at least 20 people across Ukraine and shelling killed two civilians.

The barrage left massive craters in the southern city of Odesa where AFP journalists saw residential buildings charred in the wake of the assault.

Rescue workers hauled out vulnerable residents on stretchers from housing blocks that had had their windows blown out in the Black Sea city, footage from emergency services showed.

“In 2024, of course the priority is to throw Russia from the skies,” Mr Kuleba said, in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Because the one who controls the skies will define when and how the war will end,” he added.