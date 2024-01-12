Britain’s Sunak, in Ukraine, announces increase in military aid

KYIV - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited wartime Kyiv on Jan 12 to sign a new security agreement and announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine to buy drones, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

Britain, one of Ukraine’s closest allies during the Russian invasion, will increase its support in the next financial year to £2.5 billion (S$4.2 billion), an increase of £200 million on the previous two years, Mr Sunak said.

“Our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor resources for long wars. So waver now, and we embolden not just Putin, but his allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere,” Mr Sunak told a press conference.

His trip comes at an important juncture for Kyiv in the nearly two-year-old war as political infighting in the United States and European Union has held up two major packages of assistance.

Kyiv has relied heavily on military and financial aid from the West since the Russian invasion in February 2022.