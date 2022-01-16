Hospitalisations in Ireland see first week-on-week fall amid Omicron wave

Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly confident of being able to end curbs. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
31 min ago

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - The number of coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals fell week-on-week for the first time since the Omicron variant drove cases to record highs last month, adding to confidence that restrictions will begin to be lifted shortly.

Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly confident of being able to end curbs introduced mainly on the hospitality and entertainment industry, and that they will be guided by whether or not pressure on hospitals eases.

There were 965 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Sunday (Jan 16), down from 984 a week ago and an Omicron peak of 1,063 last Monday, the health department said. The numbers in hospital reached a pandemic high of just over 2,000 a year ago during Ireland's deadliest wave.

Hospitalisations tend to rise faster over weekends during waves of the disease in Ireland as more discharges occur on weekdays.

The proportion of patients requiring critical care has been stable throughout the Omicron wave and stood at 88 on Sunday, compared with a barely manageable 221 this time last year.

Case numbers have also been falling over the last week, health department data shows.

"I'm very keen to see the reopening happen at an ambitious pace over the next few weeks," Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE ahead of a meeting of public health officials on Jan 20 to recommend the next move.

The government shut nightclubs and cut capacity at indoor events in early December before widening the curbs on crowds, and two weeks later, ordering bars and restaurants to close at 8pm.

Mr Varadkar reiterated that restrictions would likely be eased on a phased basis. Previously the government has lifted the most recently imposed curbs first and further reopened the economy every two to three weeks.

More On This Topic
Ireland to drop Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron, WHO says
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.